Iowa Dem County Chair ‘Blown Away’ by Low Caucus Turnout (VIDEO)

The chair of Iowa’s Dubuque County Democrats said he was “blown away” by the low turnout at the county’s caucus Monday night.

“We were blown away by the fact that we did not have the turnout that we expected,” said Steve Drahozal, chair of the Dubuque County Democrats, on the local NBC affiliate KWQC. “We had expected higher numbers.”

KWQC correspondent Brian Tabick reported that just 217 people caucused at a local high school in Dubuque, an Iowa city with a population of approximately 57,000. Attendants, the correspondent said, “were expecting a much higher turnout” than they got. – READ MORE