Iowa county bans Nativity; angry citizens blast it as an attack on their faith

According to the Des Moines Register, the Nativity scene was installed on the Appanoose County Courthouse lawn in Centerville, Iowa, starting in November — until some residents complained and demanded its removal.

Their claim? The religious display shouldn’t be on public property. One self-proclaimed atheist said, “I shouldn’t have to see baby Jesus on the courthouse lawn,” according to KCCI-TV.

So, the Nativity scene was moved on Dec. 9 to a private lot a few blocks away. But that move has led to consternation, with some residents seeking its return to the original spot on the courthouse lawn.

The conversation has become so heated that more than 1,000 people signed a petition demanding the nativity’s return.

And a heated Centerville City Council meeting later ensued, with angry residents speaking out and deeming the Nativity scene removal as an attack on their faith. – READ MORE