Investigators are reportedly probing close Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s mysterious ocean non-profit

Investigators are reportedly probing an oceanic conservancy group founded by Ghislaine Maxwell—Jeffrey Epstein’s close associate andalleged madam— for possible ties to Epstein.

British-born socialite Maxwell, 57, has been the subject of allegations for years that she was Epstein’s top accomplice and has been accused of recruiting victims and abusing them alongside the financier. She has not been named in the most recent indictment of Epstein and hasdenied any wrongdoing.

The New York Post reported that The TerraMar Project, which recent filings show appeared to have been kept afloat by more than $500,000 from Maxwell herself, has come into the crosshairs of the investigation as at least one young woman involved with the organization had contact with Epstein.

According to the Post, prosecutors say Epstein transported young women between properties in New York, Palm Beach, and the Virgin Islands on his fleet of private jets, referred to as the “Lolita Express,” between 2002 and 2005.

The Post reported that a young woman identified as a member of the board of the TerraMar Project was also listed as a passenger on two different flights from JFK Airport taken by Epstein's private plane in 2005 when she was 19.


