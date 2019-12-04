Investigative journalist: Why is Bill Clinton escaping scrutiny in Jeffrey Epstein case?

Following a bombshell interview in which Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew, an investigative reporter is asking why former President Bill Clinton is not being discussed.

On “The Story,” New York Post writer Maureen Callahan claimed it is odd that Andrew is most notable person to become embroiled in the alleged scandal so far.

“It seems very curious that so far the highest-profile man to be potentially taken down by this — because we don’t know what’s going to happen yet — though this does not look good for Andrew … is, in essence, a dim, useless member of an aging monarchy,” Callahan told host Martha MacCallum.

Andrew, the Duke of York and younger brother of heir apparent Prince Charles, has vehemently denied Giuffre’s allegations.

“We know, for example, that Bill Clinton was on planes owned by Jeffrey Epstein, was on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island multiple times,” Callahan added. “I cannot believe we’re not talking about him.”

Last month, a woman with accusations against the convicted pedophile described a disturbing encounter with him aboard his jet.

The accuser was 15 when Epstein preyed upon her, according to attorney Gloria Allred.

Jane Doe 15 said she took Clinton’s seat on Epstein’s private plane — known as the “Lolita Express,” — described bizarre bedroom floors made of mattress foam and said she was encouraged to cry after sex with Epstein.

“When I chose a seat on the jet, Jeffrey told me that is where his good friend Bill Clinton always chose to sit,” she said. – READ MORE