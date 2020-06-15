Investigative Journalist Uncovers “World Destruction” Manual Inside Seattle’s “CHAZ”

Now, an investigative journalist, who, in the past has been beaten senseless by Antifa brutes in Portland, appeared on Fox News to discuss the dangerous aspects of “CHAZ.’

Andy Ngo also took to Twitter where he shared photos from the autonomous zone manual. The manual teaches readers how to use human shields, create barricades & make weapons using lightbulbs.

This manual was given out at the autonomous zone. It provides instruction on how to use human shields, create barricades & make weapons using lightbulbs. “We will take whatever measures are necessary both to destroy this world as quickly as possible & to create the world we want” pic.twitter.com/291aHVcG0s — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 13, 2020

The manual also gives the reader a chilling message: “We will take whatever measures are necessary both to destroy this world as quickly as possible & to create the world we want.” – READ MORE

