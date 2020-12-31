Inventory Soars As Companies Dump Record Volume Of Office Space

There is absolutely no way to avoid a great deal of pain coming to the commercial real estate market in 2021 as companies dump record volumes of office space onto the sublease market, according to FT.

Commercial real estate analysts warn that the amount of sublease inventory in top US markets is at or now exceeding levels of the Dot Com bust and the Great Financial Crisis.

Bank of America and SalesForce are the latest companies extending remote working options for employees. These analysts now believe the office space market may not recover even though the broader economy rebounds.