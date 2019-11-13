Introducing Target’s ‘Gender Inclusive Gingerbread’ Christmas Sweater

And so the baker chased this seemingly enchanted Christmas confection as it leaped from the cookie sheet and out the front door, all the while mocking him with a sadistically scornful chant.

“Run, run, run as fast as you can,” the baker heard it say. “You can’t stop me, I’m…”

Suddenly, the cookie stopped dead in its tracks, appearing distraught as it pontificated how best to identify itself. Alas, it finally sang out: “The gender-inclusive gingerbread person!“

Introducing the new “Gender Inclusive Gingerbread” Christmas sweater at Target: pic.twitter.com/LmcIvBaDMy — Paul Bois (@PaulBois39) November 12, 2019

Over at Target, the world-famous Gingerbread Man has been given a makeover in the newly featured "Gender Inclusive Gingerbread" Christmas sweater, available now for the price of $29.99.