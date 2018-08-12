Interviewer Calls Out Omarosa for Contradicting Her Own Claims About Trump

Speaking with NPR, Manigault Newman insisted that she heard Trump utter the pejorative in an audio file recorded on the set of “The Apprentice.”

“I heard the president of the United States use, not only the ‘N-word,’ but as Bill Pruitt described during that interview, other horrible things during the production of ‘The Apprentice,’” Manigault Newman continued. Pruitt is a former “Apprentice” producer who claimed before the 2016 election that tapes existed of Trump making racial comments about black people.

But as Martin noted in the interview, Manigault Newman wrote in her book, “Unhinged,” that she was merely told of the tape. She does not suggest in the tell-all that she actually heard Trump’s voice.

Martin pressed Manigault Newman on the discrepancy.

“Did you actually hear the tape?” she asked.

“I did,” Manigault Newman responded, adding: “Girl, did you read my book?”

Martin said that she had read the book and noted that Manigault Newman’s account didn’t add up. – READ MORE

President Trump called Omarosa Maginault-Newman a “lowlife” on Saturday in response to a reporter who asked him if he “felt betrayed” by the former White House aid.

Earlier this week, Omarosa slammed Trump in her soon-to-be-released book titled, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.”

Reporter: “Do you feel betrayed by Omarosa?” President Trump: “Lowlife. She’s a lowlife.” pic.twitter.com/NOBA7nahO1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 11, 2018

Omarosa accused Donald Trump of using various racial slurs such as the n-word several times.

She also accused Trump of disparaging Kellyanne Conway’s half-Filipino husband, calling him ‘Goo goo.’- READ MORE

