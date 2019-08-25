Internet Wrecks Obamas Over $15 Million Martha’s Vineyard Estate

The man who spent eight years lecturing Americans about the evils of wealth and economic inequality, and fear mongered about global warming and climate change is reportedly set to buy a nearly $15 million beachfront Martha’s Vineyard estate.

Obama, 2008: “When you spread the wealth around, it’s good for everybody” Obama, 2010: “At a certain point, you’ve made enough money” Obama, 2019: “I’ll take the $15 million Martha’s Vineyard mansion on 29 beachfront acres” https://t.co/VVbdAkaq0G — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) August 22, 2019

The Obama’s totally reject socialism and buy another mega mansion – a $15 million dollar Martha’s Vineyard estate that they’ll only use a few weeks a year, in an attempt to set a new record for income inequality: https://t.co/uSnGSEeaS0 — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) August 23, 2019

“At a certain point, you’ve made enough money.” -guy who got a $65M book deal then bought a 7-bdrm 7,000 sq-foot Martha’s Vineyard mansion on 29 acres worth $15 million. https://t.co/GDryricGp7 — Razor (@hale_razor) August 22, 2019

If I genuinely believed in 12 years coastal areas would be under water, I wouldn’t by a $15 million mansion on…Martha’s Vineyard. Call me crazy, but it doesn’t seem like Obama is taking climate change all that seriously. https://t.co/VPqaFsovqw — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 23, 2019

According to TMZ, former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are in escrow for the multimillion-dollar mansion currently owned by the NBA’s Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck. “The former Prez and First Lady have been renting the house this summer and loved it so much, we’ve learned they made an offer. The property is listed at $14,850,000. Our sources say they’re paying less, but we don’t know how much,” the report says. – READ MORE