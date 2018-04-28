Internet Star Ken Bone Says Son Was Suspended From School For Going To A Gun Range

Ken Bone, the man who became Internet famous for asking questions during one of the 2016 Presidential debates (and for wearing a now-iconic red pullover), says his son was suspended from school pending an investigation after Bone posted a photo of him and his son getting time in at the gun range.

On Thursday, Bone reposted the photo, noting that his son was now facing an inquiry from school officials.

Remember this photo from a few days ago? Well, a school administrator saw it and now my son is suspended from school pending a police investigation. pic.twitter.com/tTXSBDo39g — Ken Bone (@kenbone18) April 26, 2018

Bone initially posted the photo as a response to Parkland mass shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv after Kashuv, himself, was questioned by police over a photo of him spending time at the gun range learning how to operate an AR-15. Bone captioned the photo with a story about how he was teaching his son “how to shoot safely,” and suggesting that “maybe those security guys want to talk to him.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1