INTERNAL DEM POLL: 9% Omar favorable, AOC 22% among swing voters

A new poll shows the radical socialist policies promoted by Justice Democrats are what comes to mind for many swing voters, and top Democrats are reportedly concerned it could lead to big problems in 2020.

The poll comes amid a fierce online feud between the four House Democrats – Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley – and President Trump, as well as bitter public squabbles with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a campaign to unseat incumbent Democrats.

Axios obtained copies of internal polling circulated by top Democrats in recent weeks that shows the vast majority of swing voters aren’t big fans of Justice Democrats – which call themselves “The Squad” – and constant media attention on the freshman lawmakers is creating headaches.

(…)

The findings showed three quarters of voters recognized Ocasio-Cortez, but only 22 percent think favorably of her. Omar, of Minnesota, was recognized by 53 percent of voters, and only 9 percent had a favorable view of her.

“Socialism was viewed favorably by 18% of voters and unfavorably by 69 percent,” Axios reports. “Capitalism was 56% favorable; 32% unfavorable.” – READ MORE