Interior’s Ryan Zinke issues order to boost hunting, fishing in parks and monuments

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke signed an order Friday to expand hunting and fishing on public lands, parks, and monuments while enhancing conservation and wildlife management.

“Today’s secretarial order is the latest example of how the Trump administration is actively moving to support hunting and other forms of outdoor recreation on public lands,” Zinke said. “This means finding ways to expand hunting and fishing on public lands, improving access, and taking necessary actions to facilitate the enjoyment of these time-honored activities by any member of our society.”

The order was signed just days after the Fish and Wildlife Service released results of a survey that found 2.2 million fewer hunters in the U.S. now than in 2011.

The department’s announcement on Zinke’s order included a statement from the National Rifle Association applauding the order. Supportive statements from conservation groups such as the National Wildlife Federation were also included. – READ MORE