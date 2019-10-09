Intelligence Committee IG Couldn’t Account For The 18-Day Gap Between Trump’s Ukraine Call And The Whistleblower’s Complaint

President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, 2019. Eighteen days later, a whistleblower filed a complaint alleging the president had pressured Zelensky into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for president, and his son, Hunter over their dealings in the country while Joe was vice president.

It is still unclear why it took the whistleblower 18 days to report such an allegedly egregious abuse of presidential power. Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson couldn’t explain why it took more than two weeks for the whistleblower to file the complaint.

Fox News reported that during Atkinson’s congressional testimony, he could not explain the delay in reporting “ or when exactly the whistleblower contacted a key Democrat’s staff, sources familiar with the testimony told Fox News.”

Atkinson also said during his testimony, according to Fox sources, that the whistleblower did not disclose that he or she had contact with Rep. Adam Schiff's (D-CA) office prior to filing the complaint.