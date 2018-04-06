Intel Leader Accuses Obama CIA Director of Doing Putin’s Bidding

In an article at Cipher Brief, a national security website, CIA veteran Daniel Hoffman said Brennan’s recent remarks play right into Putin’s hands.

Hoffman, who spent 5 years working in Moscow, argued that Putin “knows what makes our society tick” and understands that “the best way to soil our democratic process is to link it with a touch of conspiracy, i.e. to the Kremlin.”

“He is acutely aware of the value to Russia of exacerbating the political tension that grips our country. Putin’s goal is to weaken our democratic institutions, including intelligence community agencies, which are responsible for countering Russia’s espionage onslaught on our country,” he wrote.

Hoffman asserted that Brennan’s “cringe worthy” tweets and recent speculation that Putin is blackmailing Trump has added to the political polarization that Putin seeks.

“If Brennan was genuinely concerned about the president’s trustworthiness, then he should have trusted the process and spoken privately with Special Counsel Robert Mueller,” Hoffman wrote.

“Had he done so, Brennan would have avoided the collateral damage he risked by ‘speculating’ about Putin’s hold on the president. Brennan’s public statements carry weight, and he was doing Putin’s bidding by driving divisive dialogue towards partisanship instead of helping to build consensus against Putin,” he continued. – READ MORE

