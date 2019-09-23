Intel: Iran Sought Nuclear Weapons Tech as Recently as 2018

Iran sought to obtain illicit nuclear weapons technology as recently as 2018, according to new disclosures by German intelligence that reveal how Tehran tapped black weapons markets without the knowledge of international nuclear inspectors tasked with performing oversight on the Islamic Republic’s weapons sites as part of the landmark nuclear agreement.

The disclosures come against the backdrop of Iran’s weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil sites, which sparked international backlash and prompted Tehran to warn the United States of “all-out war” if it engages in retaliatory strikes on the Islamic Republic.

With tensions escalating, the German intelligence report issued Wednesday provides grist for congressional Iran hawks seeking to pressure the Trump administration into increasing its already tough economic sanctions on Tehran.

"In particular, states such as Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, and Syria attempted to acquire and redistribute such weapons in the context of proliferation, for example by concealing transport routes via third countries," the German-language report states, according to the Jerusalem Post's Benjamin Weinthal, who first reported its existence.