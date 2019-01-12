Instead of a wall, Pelosi wants to repair roads in border region to ‘facilitate immigration’

President Donald Trump wants to build a border wall. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has never supported that, and now she’s moving a step further in the other direction: She wants to improve the roads at the border to make it easier for immigrants to enter the U.S., according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Pelosi said Thursday that Democrats are proposing an infrastructure plan and that they support the idea of a “technological wall” rather than a physical barrier.

“ we are proposing is to build the infrastructure of the ports of entry, to strengthen that, the ports of entry, spend the money, the hundreds of millions of dollars, but accessible to have the scanning technology to scan cars coming through for drugs, contraband of any kind, weapons even,” Pelosi said in a somewhat fragmented and confusing explanation.

“Repair the roads that facilitate immigration and trade in those regions,” Pelosi continued. “The positive, should we say almost technological, wall that can be built is what we should be doing.”

Pelosi's comments illustrate just how far apart the two sides are in negotiations over the border wall issue that has led to a partial government shutdown.