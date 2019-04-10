Instagram ‘star’ sobs in viral video at idea of having to get a real job after her account was deleted: ‘I am not work material!’ (VIDEO)

A video of a 21-year-old social media influencer crying hysterically about not wanting to enter the workforce is going viral on the internet.

In the video, Jessy Taylor of Tampa, Florida, yells at, cries to, and warns her followers against reporting her account. Taylor says her previous account — which had over 100,000 followers — was deleted after people allegedly reported the account for being spam.

She concluded her video with a plea. Or a demand. Or something.

“I’m not work material! I will never be work material! So stop f***ing reporting me on motherf***ing Instagram!” she warned. “The last thing I want to do be is a homeless prostitute in the f***ing street doing meth. That is the last thing I f***ing want to do so stop f***ing trying to ruin my life!”

According to the Daily Mail, Taylor's other social accounts — Twitter, Facebook — have between 3,000 and 4,000 followers a piece.