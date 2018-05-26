Inside The “New” Starbucks: Blood-Spattered Walls, Workers Pricked By Needles And More

Starbucks is having a terrible time adapting to its new “inclusive” public restroom policy, as employees contend with blood spattered walls, used drug needles, and face-melting waftings from deuce-dropping vagrants filling the store.

Oh, and all that was happening before the new homeless shelter bathroom policy.

One current barista in New York City said drug use in the bathrooms is a frequent occurrence.

employees often found small drops of blood splattered across the toilet and walls –WSJ

As the Wall Street Journal notes, “Managers and baristas regularly deal with a range of problems in the restrooms, from drug use to defecation outside the toilets, according to some current and former employees.”

“Drug use wasn’t happening in the bathroom every day, but it was definitely something that was happening once a week. The cops were called a lot,” said 21-year-old Darrion Sjoquist, a former Seattle Starbucks barista.

Once, when he was taking out the bathroom trash, he said he was pricked by a hypodermic needle. He said he and other Seattle baristas asked Starbucks to install Sharps containers—the kind of locked boxes found in doctors’ offices—in the bathrooms, to encourage drug users to properly dispose of their needles. –WSJ – READ MORE

