Insect Infestation Led to Widespread Surgery Cancelations at LA VA Hospital

A VA hospital in Los Angeles has had to cancel or postpone over 80 surgeries due to an insect infestation.

Los Angeles’ local CBS affiliate CBS2 conducted an investigation of the hospital, VA West Los Angeles Medical Center, that included the use of hidden cameras.

In the collected video, green lights emerging from walls are actually flytraps known as flylights.

The flytraps are found all over the hospital, including in operating rooms.

The chief of staff for quality assurance at the hospital, Dr. Christian Head, said “I don’t believe there’s any hospital in this country that would find it acceptable to have flies on a routine basis.” – READ MORE

