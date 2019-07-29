‘Insanity’: Scalise Rips Into Omar for Suggesting Taxpayers Should Fund Abortions for Illegal Migrants

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) is knocking down freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) call for illegal immigrants to receive taxpayer-funded abortions.

In response to a Vox article on illegal immigrants fearing they’ll be deported if they receive reproductive health care, Omar suggested that taxpayers have an obligation to fund abortions for undocumented migrants.

No, America has a responsibility to PROTECT innocent life. Dems are so radicalized that they not only want taxpayer-funded abortions on demand, but now want your tax dollars to pay for illegal immigrant abortions too. Where does it end? This is insanity! https://t.co/fSmQMZKb25 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 28, 2019

However, Omar’s remark was met with criticism, as Scalise bluntly responded Sunday evening on Twitter, “No, America has a responsibility to PROTECT innocent life.”

The Republican lawmaker continued to blast congressional Democrats for becoming “so radicalized” in “not only taxpayer-funded abortions on demand, but now want your tax dollars to pay for illegal immigrant abortions too.”

“Where does it end?” he asked, labeling it “insanity!” – READ MORE