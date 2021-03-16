‘Insane’: DeSantis Swats Down Biden’s Suggestion To Potentially Reinstate COVID Restrictions

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is swatting down President Joe Biden’s suggestion the United States may need to reinstate COVID-19 restrictions.

“Biden said last night that they may have to impose more lockdown type policies in the future. I can tell you, that ain’t happening in Florida. We are not going to let him lock down Florida,” DeSantis said during a press conference Friday.

He added, “To even contemplate doing any type of lockdown, honestly it’s insane, and so that’s not gonna happen in the state of Florida… We’re gonna continue doing what works, but under no circumstances would we entertain anything of the sort.”

The president warned during his first primetime address since taking office, “If we don’t say vigilant and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track.”- READ MORE

