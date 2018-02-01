True Pundit

Security

CRIME DOES PAY: All inmates in New York State prisons will get free tablets

Posted on by
Share:

Each inmate incarcerated in a New York State prison will soon have a free tablet.

The tablets will give inmates access to educational content, eBooks and music, officials said. They’ll also help inmates file grievances and allow them to communicate with family and friends through a secure email system. There will be no internet access.

New York’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision will receive the tablets for inmates as part of a deal with JPay, a company that specializes in corrections-related services, a DOC spokesperson said. The company will provide the tablets as part of a contractual agreement the state DOC entered with the company. No state funds will go toward the tablets. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

All inmates in New York State prisons will get free tablets
All inmates in New York State prisons will get free tablets

NEW YORK — Each inmate incarcerated in a New York State prison will soon have a free tablet. The tablets will give inmates access to educational content, eBooks and music, officials said. They’ll also help inmates file grievances and allow them to communicate with family and friends through a secure email system. There will be…
fox8.com fox8.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: