Inmates Applaud Alleged Cop Killer Entering Prison…. Sheriff Silences Them With Epic Response

Five inmates could face stiffer sentences for applauding an alleged cop killer after video of their performance was forwarded to the sheriff’s office, The Associated Press reported.

Shomari Legghette, 44, stands accused of killing Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer, according to WITW-TV. Police say he killed the officer Feb. 12 near the city’s Thompson Center after a foot pursuit.

Sheriff’s official says 5 inmates could face stiffer punishment at sentencing after being caught on video in “disgraceful” act of applauding as suspect in fatal shooting of #Chicago police commander was led by their cell. https://t.co/uo8v2V3oCm pic.twitter.com/v5arlEDA7M — AP Central U.S. (@APCentralRegion) February 16, 2018

“The conduct that those detainees engaged in was disgraceful… and speaks to their character,” said Cara Smith, chief policy officer for Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

“We feel it should be considered by prosecutors in connection with their sentencing.”

Five of the inmates have already been moved from the Cook County jail to a facility in the southern part of Illinois, where it will be more difficult for family and friends to visit them. – READ MORE

