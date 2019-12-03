Injury-Plagued Detroit Lions Need QB. Ignore Kaepernick. Sign 2 Young QBs.

When the NFL’s Detroit Lions had to place quarterback Jeff Driskel on injured reserve, and with their normal starting quarterback Matthew Stafford out for four consecutive games due to a fractured back, they needed at least one quarterback, but added two over the weekend to their practice squad — and neither was named Colin Kaepernick.

The Lions were one of eight teams that sent representatives to attend Kaepernick’s workout in November. Over the weekend, they signed Kyle Sloter, 25, from the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad and Joe Callahan, 26, and put both of them on their practice squad, as Fox Business reported. Undrafted rookie David Blough debuted as the Lions’ quarterback on Thanksgiving Day and threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

After Kaepernick’s workout for prospective employers, sports business analyst Andrew Brandt wrote in Sports Illustrated, “I have been around the NFL — as an agent, team executive and analyst — for close to 30 years and have never seen the league set up an individual player workout. Teams and agents set up workouts; the NFL does not set up workouts. This was unprecedented.”

NFL teams may not be interested in Kaepernick for reasons other than his athletic skills. On November 28, Kaepernick took his criticism of America to a new level, accusing the United States of having “stolen” billions of acres of land from “Indigenous people” by tweeting, “Spent the morning at the Indigenous People’s Sunrise Ceremony on the 50 year anniversary of the Occupation of Alcatraz. The US government has stolen over 1.5 billion acres of land from Indigenous people. Thank you to my Indigenous family, I’m with you today and always.” – READ MORE