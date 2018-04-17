Injured Humboldt Broncos get visit from Stanley Cup

Some of the survivors recovering in hospital rooms following the deadly April 6 crash of a Canadian hockey team’s bus welcomed a surprise visitor Friday night — the National Hockey League’s famed Stanley Cup trophy.

Tom Straschnitzki, father of 19-year-old Humboldt Broncos player Ryan Straschnitzki who is one of the injured, told CBC News that he saw the box containing the trophy being carted into Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, Sask., and instantly knew what was inside.

The box looked familiar from past trophy presentations, he told the outlet, and when a person in white gloves took the trophy out, he learned he was right.

As the trophy reached his son’s hospital bed, Ryan Straschnitzki reportedly had a shocked expression on his face.

Tom confirmed that the trophy was indeed the real deal, CBC News reported, saying it being there “really lifted their spirits.” – READ MORE

