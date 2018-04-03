Ingraham’s advertisers continue to bail — but the real story is who’s actually behind the boycott

More than a dozen companies have pulled their ads from Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show in the wake of controversy over a story she tweeted last week about David Hogg, the prominent gun control advocate from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Though it was Hogg who initiated the boycott, the real story is the organization that orchestrated and fueled the boycott to the level it’s at today.

As with past Fox News advertiser boycotts, far-left media watchdog Media Matters — which was founded by longtime Clinton ally David Brock and is funded in part by George Soros — orchestrated the boycott and used the far-left’s grassroots to apply pressure on companies whose ads appear during Ingraham’s weekday program.

Most recently with Fox News host Sean Hannity last year over a faux-controversy involving failed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. The boycott initially saw results, though it quickly dissipated. “Hannity” remains one of the most watched programs on cable television.

Media Matters also helped orchestrate the removal of Bill O’Reilly from Fox News last April.

As the Daily Caller noted, ThinkProgress, a liberal news outlet also funded in part by Soros, initiated a boycott of the National Rifle Association in February following the mass shooting at MSD. It also failed. – READ MORE

