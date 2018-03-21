Ingraham: ‘If Any of Us Had Done What McCabe Did, We’d Already Be in Jail’ (VIDEO)

Laura Ingraham said in her “Angle” commentary that if any civilian exhibited fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s “outrageous lack of truthfulness,” they’d “already be in jail.”

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Ingraham ripped Democrats who strongly criticized the White House over the termination.

Senate Minority Whip Richard Durbin of Illinois said President Donald Trump “put out a hit” on McCabe, while Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin said it proves Trump “lacks human decency.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1