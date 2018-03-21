True Pundit

Ingraham: ‘If Any of Us Had Done What McCabe Did, We’d Already Be in Jail’ (VIDEO)

Laura Ingraham said in her “Angle” commentary that if any civilian exhibited fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s “outrageous lack of truthfulness,” they’d “already be in jail.”

Ingraham ripped Democrats who strongly criticized the White House over the termination.

Senate Minority Whip Richard Durbin of Illinois said President Donald Trump “put out a hit” on McCabe, while Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin said it proves Trump “lacks human decency.” – READ MORE

