Ingraham: Dems Committing ‘Self-Sabotage’ With Trump Obsession Ahead of 2020

In her “Ingraham Angle” commentary, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham said that Democrats are committing “self-sabotage” ahead of the 2020 elections by being “obsessed with” President Trump instead of “pushing policies that actually appeal to working-class Americans.”

“Far too many of our Democrat friends have kind of driven off the deep end,” she said. “They’re obsessed with Trump, they’re muttering about Mueller, Don Jr., Russia and Bill Barr.”

Ingraham played a montage of Democratic lawmakers on other networks voicing their opposition to the administration.

“I’m recommending that we impeach Attorney General Barr,” said Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., on CBS.

“I don’t want to throw him in jail, but I’m ready to do so,” Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, said of Barr on CNN. – READ MORE