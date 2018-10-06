Ingraham Announces Possible Action Against Murkowski After ‘No’ Vote On Cloture

On Friday, after Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AL) infamously voted no on the Senate cloture vote regarding Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for the Supreme Court, Fox News host Laura Ingraham, furious that Murkowski had ignored the fact that no corroborative evidence had been presented supporting any of the allegations against Kavanaugh, fired off a tweet that was a genuine warning shot across the bow:

I like Alaska…a lot. Maybe it’s time to run for Senate after all. @lisamurkowski has abandoned all principles of due process and fairness. Disgraceful. “#ConfirmKavanaugh — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 5, 2018

Ingraham would be more qualified than Murkowski in every way; before she became a major radio and TV personality she graduated from Duke University and got her J.D. from the University of Virginia. She then worked as a speechwriter in the Reagan administration in the late 1980s and as a judicial clerk in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York before clerking for United States Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Murkowski? She got her J.D. from the Willamette University College of Law. How did she initially get her Senate seat? She was appointed in 2002 by her father, who was the governor of the state. – READ MORE

Hollywood Celebrities From Sarah Silverman To Alyssa Milano Exploded With Hate Against Sen. Susan Collins Over Her Promise To Vote To Confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh Friday.

Kathy Griffin simply tweeted, “FUCCKKKKK YOUUUUUU” to Susan Collins Friday, following up by tweeting, “Dear SenatorCollins: To quote madeleine: ‘There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.’ GO TO HELL.”

Don't let this performance fool you. If @SenatorCollins believed in #MeToo she would have opened the door when I was in her office to hear stories of constituent survivors. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 5, 2018

Dear @SenatorCollins, At least Trump never pretends he’s anything other than a vile, heartless coward. Congrats on the legacy. Your opponent has my full support. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) October 5, 2018

