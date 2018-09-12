‘Inflammatory’ Political Cartoon Compares 9/11 to Russian Election Meddling — It Backfires Big-Time

A political cartoonist took today, the 17th anniversary of the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, to “Never Forget” — Except, he just compared 9/11 to Russian election meddling.

Roll Call Capitol Ink cartoonist, Robert Matson, featured a “Never Forget” cartoon, depicting the Twin Towers in New York City as the grey ballot boxes that say “Vote.”

Fuck this. pic.twitter.com/xuIavDBvif — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 11, 2018

Many on Twitter responded to the cartoon, all echoing the idea that choosing a day that is a hard memory for many, as almost 3,000 people lost their lives, was not the best choice.