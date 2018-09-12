    True Pundit

    ‘Inflammatory’ Political Cartoon Compares 9/11 to Russian Election Meddling — It Backfires Big-Time

    A political cartoonist took today, the 17th anniversary of the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, to “Never Forget” — Except, he just compared 9/11 to Russian election meddling.

    Roll Call Capitol Ink cartoonist, Robert Matson, featured a “Never Forget” cartoon, depicting the Twin Towers in New York City as the grey ballot boxes that say “Vote.”

    Many on Twitter responded to the cartoon, all echoing the idea that choosing a day that is a hard memory for many, as almost 3,000 people lost their lives, was not the best choice.- READ MORE

     

    "What a slap in the face."

