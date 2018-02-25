Indicted Missouri governor blasts ‘reckless liberal’ prosecutor

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens lashed out against a St. Louis prosecutor Thursday, hours after a grand jury indicted him on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge related to an extramarital affair.

“I know this will be righted soon,” Greitens wrote in a Facebook post. “The people of Missouri deserve better than a reckless liberal prosecutor who uses her office to score political points.”

The governor was referring to Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, whose office announced Greitens’ indictment Thursday. The charge stems from an incident that allegedly occurred in March 2015, she said.

Meanwhile, some Missouri lawmakers from both sides of the aisle promised an investigation of the governor’s behavior — and some Democrats called upon the Republican to resign.

“We will carefully examine the facts contained in the indictment and answer the question as to whether or not the governor can lead our state while a felony case moves forward,” House Speaker Todd Richardson, a Poplar Bluff Republican, told the Kansas City Star. “The people of Missouri deserve no less. We will begin the process of tasking a group of legislators to investigate these serious charges.” – READ MORE

