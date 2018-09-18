Indicted GOP lawmaker to stay on ballot in New York this fall: report

Indicted Rep. Chris Collins (R) will stay on the ballot in his New York congressional district this fall, the Buffalo News reported Monday.

Collins, who was arrested on insider trading charges this summer, is following the advice of his criminal attorneys who worry that Democrats would mount protracted legal battles if he removed his name, according to four unidentified sources cited in the article.

It’s unclear whether Collins, who had suspended his reelection campaign, would actually serve if elected this November or if he would immediately resign.

Republicans had been scrambling to find a way to replace Collins on the ballot in New York, where election experts say there are only three ways someone can be removed from the ballot this late in the game: If the candidate runs for another office, moves out of state or dies.