Indianapolis church places Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus inside cage to protest Trump immigration policies

An Indiana church on Tuesday placed statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus inside a barricaded fence as a way to protest President Trump‘s immigration policies.

RTV6, a local ABC affiliate, reported that Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis locked up the statues as part of its “Every Family is Holy” campaign.

The ABC affiliate notes that the campaign is intended to bring awareness to and rebuke Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Holy Family #Detention: Indy's @CCCathedralIndy puts Joseph, Mary & Jesus inside a fence on its lawn. When asked how long the display will remain, Dean @Steve_Carlsen said "My greatest hope would be that we, our nation, will search its heart & say this is not who we want to be." pic.twitter.com/AgcOZv4xSz — Michael R. Hartz (@MikeThePhotog) July 3, 2018

“They were a homeless family with nowhere to stay,” Carlson told the news outlet of Joseph, Mary and Jesus. – READ MORE

