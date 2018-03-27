Indiana Venue Cancels Gun Show to Avoid ‘Negative Publicity’

A Fort Wayne, Indiana, venue canceled one of the city’s “biggest annual gun shows” to avoid any “negative publicity” tied to hosting the event.

Fox 59 reports that Gun Slinger Promotions USA was organizing the gun show and was not notified of the cancellation until a week before it was scheduled to begin. This meant Gun Slinger had “already mailed out nearly 13,000 postcards and placed ads in National Rifleman and NRA magazines.”

The gun show was scheduled to be held in a fieldhouse owned by RCI Development. Gun Slinger claims it had “a nine year contract with RCI to hold their shows at the fieldhouse” and that a lawsuit for breach of contract will be forthcoming. – READ MORE

