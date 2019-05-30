Indiana family loses home to tornado but Bible remains unscathed

A family in northern Indiana was spared from the Memorial Day tornado that tore their home off the ground.

The Miami County family was in Florida when the tornado ripped through the area outside Macy.

TORNADO, SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK MOST ‘PROLONGED STRETCH’ IN 8 YEARS — AND HERE’S WHY

Part of the home, which belonged to Nancy Sander’s sister, was blown more than half a mile away by the EF-2 tornado.

“She loved this place and the things, but had they been in the basement, they would have been sucked right out,” Sander told WTHR.

But a few items remained, including the family’s Bible, virtually untouched by the storm. – READ MORE