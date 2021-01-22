‘Incredibly Troubling,’ ‘Deeply Disturbed’: Canadian Lawmakers React To Biden Energy Policy

Canadian lawmakers, including the country’s prime minister, bashed the United States on Wednesday after President Joe Biden rescinded a permit for a pipeline to ship oil from Canada to the Gulf Coast.

Biden took office on Wednesday and, as one of his first acts, rescinded approval for the Keystone XL pipeline that former President Donald Trump had green-lighted in 2017. The pipeline has long been a target of environmental activists and Democratic politicians looking to stop the use of fossil fuels.

“While we welcome the President’s commitment to fight climate change, we are disappointed but acknowledge the President’s decision to fulfill his election campaign promise on Keystone XL,” Trudeau said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

“Canada is the single-largest supplier of energy to the United States, contributing to U.S. energy security and economic competitiveness, and supporting thousands of jobs on both sides of the border,” he continued. “Workers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and across Canada will always have our support.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said he was “deeply disturbed” by Biden’s decision to stop work on the $8 billion project. Kenney had threatened legal action earlier in the week after reports of Biden’s intent to kill the pipeline surfaced.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --