In Wake of Terror Attack, New Legislation Would Tighten Security Screening for Foreign Military Students

New legislation being considered by Congress would significantly tighten security screening for foreign military students who travel to the United States on exchange programs, according to a copy of that legislation previewed by the Washington Free Beacon.

In the wake of a deadly 2019 terror attack by a Saudi military exchange student stationed at a military installation in Pensacola, Fla., Senators Joni Ernst (R., Iowa) and Rick Scott (R., Fla.) have crafted legislation aimed at ensuring this type of attack never again takes place.

The legislation, dubbed the Secure U.S. Bases Act, would require strenuous background checks for all foreign military students before they are permitted to enter the United States. It also would create a new class of visas for these students that severely limits the activities they can engage in while on U.S. soil, such as possessing a firearm.

During a congressional hearing Wednesday, Pentagon officials admitted that a series of failures in the current vetting process ultimately cleared the Saudi student who engaged in a shooting spree at Naval Air Station Pensacola that killed three Americans and left eight others wounded. In addition to performing incomplete background checks, the Pentagon said it did not have a system in place to detect red flags among foreign students, such as social media postings expressing anti-American sentiment. – READ MORE

