In Three Weeks, America Will Find Out Who Jeff Sessions Really Is

Florida Republican Congressman Ron DeSantis, along with 10 other GOP members of the House, sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday, detailing formal criminal referrals against James Comey, Hillary Clinton, Loretta Lynch and Andrew McCabe. While Sean Hannity and other conservative radio and TV talk show hosts played the letter up as if it is a momentous event, the truth is that it makes referrals that are already being acted upon by the Attorney General.

Sessions has already and repeatedly made it clear that he will act on these referrals and other potential criminal activity by former Obama officials after DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz issues his final report detailing the findings from his 15 month-long investigation into potential criminal wrongdoing by deep state DOJ and FBI personnel during the 2016 election campaign. That investigation also covers the FBI/DOJ handling of its sham investigation into the Clinton email scandal, and thus impacts every one of the Obama-era officials named in the DeSantis letter.

Final Criminal Referral by Washington Examiner on Scribd

Sessions has been well aware of all of these things and much more for many months now. He claims to have had Huber leading the DOJ charge to determine who will be prosecuted and on what charges. Horowitz has informed congress that he plans to issue his final report in May, and is in fact scheduled to offer testimony related to that report before Trey Gowdy and the House Oversight Committee on May 8. That would indicate that Gowdy has information that the Horowitz report will have been issued by that time.

May 8 is about three weeks from today. Assuming all goes as scheduled, we will by that time finally have a clear answer to the question of whether Mr. Sessions is a real attorney general who is truly intent upon restoring the rule of law in this country after the previous eight years of abject corruption, or if he is just another deep state actor intent on preserving the status quo. – READ MORE

