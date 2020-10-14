In searing essay, Colin Kaepernick says forget about prison reform, abolish ‘white supremacist’ jail institutions altogether

Former NFL player-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick has issued a scathing rebuke of law enforcement and prison systems in a new essay for his series, “Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future Without Policing & Prisons.”

Kaepernick published the new essay, “The Demand for Abolition,” as the first of 30 forthcoming essays with the goal of furthering the pursuit of “abolition” of prisons.

The production is a collaboration between Kaepernick Publishing and Medium’s Level.

In the essay, Kaepernick, who helped to usher in the Black Lives Matter movement to the mainstream U.S. public, says that prisons should no longer be reformed, but should be abolished entirely.

Kaepernick, who has advocated for prison reform since at least 2015, says that he is backing away from supporting prison reform out of fear and concern of being complicit in white supremacy, death, and more.

“Reform, at its core, preserves, enhances, and further entrenches policing and prisons into the United States’ social order,” Kaepernick writes in his new essay. “Abolition is the only way to secure a future beyond anti-black institutions of social control, violence, and premature death.” – READ MORE

