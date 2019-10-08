In-N-Out Burger Heiress Celebrates Company’s Biblical Values

Lynsi Snyder, owner and heiress to the West Coast burger empire, In-N-Out, celebrated the biblical values that have animated her company ever since it was started by her grandparents in 1948.

Speaking with The Christian Post, Snyder talked about her own journey with Jesus Christ, which began after experiencing much pain and suffering following the untimely death of her father as a teenager and a bout with drug addiction.

“I finally found that the deep need in my heart can only be filled by Jesus and my identity in Him,” the heiress told the outlet.

Snyder said her three failed marriages, in one of which she endured alleged physical abuse, allowed her to gain insight into dealing with pain and subsequent healing.

“I have learned so much through my broken relationships along with the ups and downs that come through marriage. I’ve been the one to hurt, and I’ve been hurt. I have gained insight and growth through both sides of the coin,” she said. “Prior to the journey of marriage, it’s so important to seek time and healing with Jesus. Even if you are blessed to be healed of personal wounds and past relationship baggage, life will still bring hurdles and trials to overcome in your relationship.” – READ MORE