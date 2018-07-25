In meeting with President Trump, Europeans agree to Lower Tariffs; Trump Declares “A Very Big Day for Free & Fair Trade”

WINNING.

The European Union delegation meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday agreed to consider changes in its trade policies in an effort to ease relations with the U.S., according to a European official in the room.

And then President Trump confirmed that sentiment.

Trump: “This was a very big day for free and fair trade”. He and Juncker announce that for now the trade war is off. — Simon Marks (@SimonMarksFSN) July 25, 2018

Trump: “The EU wants to import more LNG from the United States…we’re going to make it more easy for them and they’re going to be a massive buyer of LNG so they can diversify their energy supply”. — Simon Marks (@SimonMarksFSN) July 25, 2018

Juncker: “I had one intention: to make a deal today. And we made a deal today. We have identified a number of areas in which to work together….zero tariffs on industrial goods. That was my main intention”. — Simon Marks (@SimonMarksFSN) July 25, 2018

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1