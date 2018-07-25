True Pundit

In meeting with President Trump, Europeans agree to Lower Tariffs; Trump Declares “A Very Big Day for Free & Fair Trade”

The European Union delegation meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday agreed to consider changes in its trade policies in an effort to ease relations with the U.S., according to a European official in the room.

And then President Trump confirmed that sentiment.

U.S., EU Agree to Resolve Trade Differences
President Trump declared a “new phase” in the relationship between the U.S. and the European Union, agreeing to hold off on proposed car tariffs and work with the EU to resolve their dispute over metals duties.

