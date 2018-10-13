In Fundraising Email for Hurricane Relief, Bill Nelson Directs Users to Group That Builds Donor Lists for Dem Campaigns

Sen. Bill Nelson (D., Fla.) on Wednesday sent out an email encouraging people to donate money for hurricane disaster relief with a list of nonprofit groups that provide aid, but he did not disclose that the links for each group direct users to the website of ActBlue, an organization that helps Democrats raise money and saves donor emails for future fundraising efforts.

Hurricane Michael hit Florida on Wednesday as a category 4 storm, leaving hundreds of thousands of Floridians without power and killing at least four people in the state. After the storm devastated the Florida Panhandle, it hammered Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia, killing at least another two people—a child in Georgia and a man in North Carolina. In total, nearly 1.1 million people in six states have been left without power.

Within hours of the storm hitting, Nelson sent out an email with a list of nonprofit organizations, which he said are “vital resources for people who need help.” The nonprofits include American Red Cross, Big Bend Homeless Coalition, Florida Disaster Fund, and Team Rubicon, among others.

Each organization has a link that sends users to a page on ActBlue’s website asking people to donate to hurricane relief efforts.

ActBlue, a federally registered political action committee that was launched in 2004, has called itself “the online clearinghouse for Democratic action.” – READ MORE