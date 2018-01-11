VIDEO: In Fact-Challenged Rant, MSNBC Host Criticizes Trump for Going to Davos, Admits She Went in Past

Stephanie Ruhle made several questionable claims in the span of about 90 seconds.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle struggled to comprehend reality on her show Wednesday morning, making several baseless, wrong, and hypocritical claims in a period of about 90 seconds.

Ruhle undermined the point of her own rant, criticism of President Trump for attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland later this month, when she quickly admitted that she has also attended the conference at Davos Resort in the past.

“An ‘America First’ agenda is the opposite of what is welcome at the World Economic Forum,” she said, now posturing herself as a proponent of Trump’s nationalist agenda. The MSNBC host added that the conference “was the exact opposite of the president’s ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign.”

Introducing a panel, Ruhle then remarked to one of her guests that they both had attended Davos in the past. – READ MORE

President Trump is set to join the ultimate cool kids’ club at the World Economic Forum in the swish Swiss town of Davos, where he is expected to push his “America First” agenda — but how the brash billionaire from Queens will be received at the highfalutin meeting of globalist elites is far from clear.

The White House announced Tuesday that Trump will attend the World Economic Forum, where international bigwigs, executives and politicians rub shoulders. The White House said Trump’s “America First” focus will remain his top priority at the Jan. 23-26 summit.

“The President welcomes opportunities to advance his America First agenda with world leaders,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “At this year’s World Economic Forum, the President looks forward to promoting his policies to strengthen American businesses, American industries, and American workers.”

An American president has not visited the gathering since 2000, when President Bill Clinton attended, according to the New York Times. Trump did not attend the gathering last year, with a senior transition official telling Bloomberg News at that time that Trump thought it would “betray his populist-fueled movement” to attend. – READ MORE

