In a Sunday tweet storm, Trump again calls Comey a ‘slimeball’, suggests he should go to jail

President Donald Trump fired off a series of angry tweets directed at the former FBI director Sunday morning, ahead of James Comey’s upcoming book tour.

Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe. In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

The big questions in Comey’s badly reviewed book aren’t answered like, how come he gave up Classified Information (jail), why did he lie to Congress (jail), why did the DNC refuse to give Server to the FBI (why didn’t they TAKE it), why the phony memos, McCabe’s $700,000 & more? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Comey throws AG Lynch “under the bus!” Why can’t we all find out what happened on the tarmac in the back of the plane with Wild Bill and Lynch? Was she promised a Supreme Court seat, or AG, in order to lay off Hillary. No golf and grandkids talk (give us all a break)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

I never asked Comey for Personal Loyalty. I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies. His “memos” are self serving and FAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Trump took aim at one excerpt from the memoir, “A Higher Loyalty,” that has circulated in the media in recent days, in which Comey admitted it was “possible” his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails was swayed by polls that showed she was likely to win the 2016 presidential election.

President Trump ripped into former FBI director James Comey repeatedly on Twitter on Sunday, saying he will go down as the worst FBI director in history.

Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

The tweets come ahead of an interview Comey will give Sunday on ABC to promote his book, which includes a number of broadsides against Trump.

