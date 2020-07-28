In a complete about-face, Portland’s leftist mayor demands immediate audience with DHS to implement a ‘ceasefire’

Democratic Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler is demanding a meeting with the Department of Homeland Security.

In a Monday night tweet, Wheeler said that both he and Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty were seeking a meeting with acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf about the ever-deteriorating conditions across the city.

He wrote, “Commissioner @JoAnnPDX and I are calling for an immediate meeting with Department of Homeland Security leadership on the ground in Portland and with Acting Secretary @DHS_Wolf to discuss a cease-fire and the removal of heightened federal forces from Portland.”

It seems important to note that Wheeler on July 16 tweeted, “A number of people have asked if I know DHS leadership is in town, and if I’m going to meet with them. We’re aware that they’re here. We wish they weren’t. We haven’t been invited to meet with them, and if we were, we’d decline.” – READ MORE

