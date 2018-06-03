Imran Awan Allegedly Tried ‘To Hide His Money’ While DOJ Negotiates With Him

Former Democratic IT staffer Imran Awan allegedly tried to “hide his money” recently.

Awan’s lawyer claims his client “does not have a pot to piss in.”

The allegations add another colorful twist to a story that already includes the suspect leaving a laptop with the username RepDWS in a phone booth after he was banned from the House network; an arrest at Dulles airport with a suitcase full of cash; and the disappearance of the entire House Democratic Caucus server.

Disappearing money would be key because Republican House officials close to the probe say that not only did huge quantities of House technology equipment disappear, they suspect Imran ran a $7 million “ghost employee” scheme where no-show employees — one of whom had been most-recently worked at McDonald’s — were added to the House payroll as IT administrators.

In a deposition, Imran’s stepmom — who was interviewed by the FBI — said the bureau asked her where the money was going.

A source told TheDCNF the purpose of the new LLC Imran wanted them to create was to hold assets, including real estate, but that the assets would remain under Imran’s control.

The Awans owned numerous homes that operated as rental properties. TheDCNF interviewed most of the tenants, and all said the Awans demanded rent in the form of cash or blank money orders.

Virginia licensing documents show that Imran became a licensed real estate broker during the time period he was earning $160,000 from Congress. The licensing process requires certifying that the applicant was working “an average of at least 40 hours per week” as a real estate agent at the time. Brokers typically supervise real estate agents and handle large amounts of money.

Two sources said that in recent weeks, Imran has discussed providing third parties with money and having them travel to New York City to buy and return with a 1-kilogram gold bar. "He wants to hide his money," one source said in relation to the gold.

