Impeachment Witness Vindman Quits Over ‘White House Bullying’

A key witness in the Democrats’ impeachment of President Trump has quit after the White House bullied him, according to his lawyer.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman – who was accused of being coached by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff during testimony when he told House committees that he “did not think it was proper” for President Trump to ask Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky to investigate former VP Joe Biden during a July 25 phone call – is retiring from the US Army after over 21 years, according to CNN.

Vindman has endured a “campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation” spearheaded by the President following his testimony in the impeachment inquiry last year, according to his attorney, Amb. David Pressman. –CNN

Today I officially requested retirement from the US Army, an organization I love. My family and I look forward to the next chapter of our lives. pic.twitter.com/h2D9MRUHY2 — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) July 8, 2020

“The President of the United States attempted to force LTC Vindman to choose: Between adhering to the law or pleasing a President. Between honoring his oath or protecting his career. Between protecting his promotion or the promotion of his fellow soldiers,” Pressman told CNN.

“These are choices that no one in the United States should confront, especially one who has dedicated his life to serving it,” he said, adding that Vindman “did what the law compelled him to do; and for that he was bullied by the President and his proxies.” – READ MORE

