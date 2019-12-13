Impeachment Ringleaders Quietly Panic As Moderate Democrats Bail

According to the New York Times, Pelosi says she’s not going to push moderate Democrats to support the impeachment push, saying she has “no message to them” and that “we’re not whipping this legislation.”

“People have to come to their own decisions,” she said, adding “I don’t say anything to them.”

House Democratic leaders are quietly panicking over rumors that ‘more than two’ Democrats will bail on impeaching President Trump, according to the Washington Post, citing ‘multiple officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk frankly.’ The paper described House Leader Nancy Pelosi’s anguish over defections as “quiet hand-wringing.”

Two senior Democratic aides said the total could be as many as a half-dozen, while a third said the number could be higher .

Predictions about some defections come as a core group of centrists from districts Trump won in 2016 are having second thoughts. While many knew impeachment would never be popular in their GOP-leaning districts, some have been surprised that support hasn't increased despite negative testimony about Trump from a series of blockbuster hearings last month.