Impeachment Fight Against Trump Likely to Be ‘Ugly’ and ‘Painful,’ Says Bret Baier of Fox News

Brett Baier, anchor and executive editor of “Special Report” on Fox News, suggests there is a long, ugly battle ahead for the nation regarding the possible impeachment by congressional Democrats of President Donald Trump.

Among other concerns, he said some people want there “to be some accountability for how this all went down, and what was the process? .. Was the whistleblower alone? … We need to know more.”

He noted that of course there are two different sides and two different sets of opinions about much of it.

“Here’s what we know: This is the beginning of the beginning. Not even the end of the beginning,” said Baier, also a senior political analyst for Fox News.

“This is going to be a process that is going to be ugly, no matter where you sit, it’s going to be a painful process to go through,” he also noted on Monday, adding that the country has been through impeachment processes before.

“It is long and drawn out and sometimes contentious in the courts.”

He noted there has been no impeachment inquiry vote yet among House members.

But “without that,” the push does “lack a little bit of the punch” had there been a vote, added Baier, “so I think it will be drawn out.” – READ MORE