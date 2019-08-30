Impeachment fever rises as Dems face summer-recess pressure to go after Trump

The summer recess has turned up the heat on congressional Democrats to get on board the Trump impeachment push.

At town hall meetings across the country this August, rank-and-file Democrats returning to their home districts have faced intense pressure from left-wing activists demanding they support efforts to impeach President Trump when they return to Washington, D.C.

The impact this will have on the impeachment drive – which some lawmakers insist is already underway to an extent, despite little public support at present from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – remains to be seen.

But The Hill reports 30 Democrats have backed starting the process since the recess began. In total, at least 135 House members now support an impeachment inquiry, including 17 members of the House Judiciary Committee.

In California, Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., was immediately grilled about impeachment at a town hall this month. When she said she broadly favors impeachment, she was met by “rousing applause” according to Politico.

"People said, 'Well, this might be risky, you might not get reelected,'" Porter said. "I said, 'I am here to do what's right.'"